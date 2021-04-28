Wendy’s High School Athlete of the Week – 4/28/21
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
This week’s featured athlete is Luke Leonetti, a junior golfer from Washburn Rural. Luke won the city boys’ individual championship this past week in his second-ever appearance in the event. Luke spoke with us this week about what was clicking for him at TCC last week, how it felt to return to competition this year, what makes a good course to him and much more.