Wendy’s High School Athlete of the Week – Dec. 8, 2021

Dec 8, 2021 @ 6:00pm
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.

Every week, we talk with standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.

Our athlete of the week is Jacob Tangpricha, a senior wrestler from Washburn Rural. Jacob is a two-time 6A state champion at 126 pounds, and his most recent individual accolade came this past weekend when he won the Leavenworth Challenger tournament, going 4-0 at the event. We spoke with Jacob this week about his accomplishments so far, what the mental aspect of a wrestling match is like, plus his goals for his senior season and more.

Click here to listen to our interview with Washburn Rural’s Jacob Tangpricha.

