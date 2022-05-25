Wendy’s High School Athlete of the Week – May 25, 2022

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
This week’s athlete of the week is on a quest for his second straight state title in the long jump, Topeka West senior Zsamar Sipple. He won the honor last season at Washburn Rural, and is now contending for the title in both the long jump and triple jump following a sweep of those disciplines at last week’s regionals. We spoke about regionals with Zsamar, as well as what it means to go back to state, his future at Emporia State and more.
Click here to list to our interview with Topeka West’s Zsamar Sipple