Wendy’s High School Athlete of the Week – Sept. 8, 2021

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
Our first athlete of the week for the 2021-22 preps season is one of the best runners in Shawnee County.
We’re featuring junior Madeline Carter of Washburn Rural cross country this week, the reigning city champion and fresh off a win in the Manhattan Invitational this past weekend. We spoke to Madeline about what she worked on during the offseason, we got her own personal scouting report on her biggest strengths and we discussed her goals for the rest of the cross country season.