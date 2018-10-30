Wendy’s High School Athlete of the Week – Week of 10/29/18

The high school athletic season is in full swing and each week we choose a male and female standout as our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week.

This week we salute Seaman senior Sam Payne as our Male Athlete of the Week.

Payne has been a mainstay for the Seaman football team for the last three seasons, starting at inside linebacker and also featuring as their starting fullback this season. He rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown in Seaman’s 52-20 victory over Sumner Academy in the first round of the 5A playoffs last Friday night. Payne was an All-City Top 11 selection as a junior and once again ranks among the city’s top tacklers this fall. Additionally, Payne was a starter on Seaman’s 5A state championship baseball team this past spring, hitting a crucial home run in the championship game. Payne will join the Army upon graduation. We spoke to Sam about playing both ways, being a team leader, his decision to enlist, and more.