Wendy’s High School Athlete of the Week – Week of 11/5/18

The high school athletic season is in full swing and each week we choose a male and female standout as our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week.

This week we salute Topeka High senior football player Jacqez Barksdale.

Barksdale had a phenomenal game as his Trojans defeated Washburn Rural 56-21 in the 6A West Regional playoff round last Friday night at Hummer Sports Park. He rushed for 214 yards on just seven carries – an average of over 30 yards per rush – and scored touchdowns of 76 and 92 yards. He also caught a 19-yard pass for a touchdown, a diving one-handed grab that earned him a spot on ESPN’s Top Plays. Barksdale has rushed for 1,294 yards and 19 touchdowns on the season and also has three touchdown receptions. We spoke to Jacqez about his growth as a football player, being on ESPN’s Top Plays, how he prepares for a game, and more.