Wendy’s High School Athlete of the Week – Week of 9/3/18

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Topeka High senior volleyball player Jaryn Benning.

Benning, a three-sport standout for the Lady Trojans, has keyed a fast start for the volleyball squad this fall. The Lady Trojans got out of the gate strong with a win over defending state champion Hayden. They are 5-1 after splitting a pair of matches on the road on Tuesday. Benning is also the leading returning scorer for the Lady Trojans basketball team, and is an All-League and All-City honoree in softball. We talked to Jaryn about the improvement in the volleyball program, which sport is her best, why the idea of a law career intrigues her, and more.