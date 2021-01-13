Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 1/13/21
WIBW and Wendy's celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, two standout high school athletes in Topeka are featured for their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete.
This week’s athletes feature two of the best competitors in the whole state at their respective sports.
Our female athlete of the week is NiJaree Canady, a junior for Topeka High basketball. The Lady Trojans have won 27 straight games dating back to last season, and the all-state forward is putting together another strong season. NiJa has posted over 20 points in each of her last two games with, with 22 against Hayden and 21 against Junction City. We spoke to NiJa about her season so far, what Topeka High’s goal the rest of the year are and more.
This week’s male athlete of the week is one of the top wrestlers in Kansas, junior Caden Walker from Shawnee Heights. Caden is currently the KWCA’s top-ranked wrestler in Class 5A at the 160-pound level, and he’s got big goals for himself and for his team the rest of this season. Caden spoke with us this week about his dreams of reaching state records, what wrestling in a pandemic is like and more.