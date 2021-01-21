Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 1/20/21
Our two athletes this week have made history in recent competition.
This week’s female athlete of the week is Makenzie Millard, a junior bowler from Seaman. At last week’s Hayden quad event, Makenzie bowled a 727 series, just the second 700 series in program history; she also did it the first time last season. Makenzie spoke with us about her season so far, goals for the year and what bowling competition is like during a pandemic.
Our male athlete of the week is Remington Stiles, a senior wrestler from Washburn Rural. For the second year in a row Remington is the Centennial League champion at 182 pounds, pulling off a key win at last week’s league meet to help propel Washburn Rural to a team title. We talked to Remington about the Centennial League meet, starting first instead of last and his pilot-based future plans.
