Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 10/14/20
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
Our female athlete of the week is tennis player Melanie Lysaught from Shawnee Heights, a freshman who took the United Kansas Conference singles title in her first year with the team. She also went all the way to the class 5A regional finals this year. We spoke with Melanie about how she developed over her freshman season, her expectations, what’s next in her tennis career and more.
This week’s male athlete of the week is Hayden junior cross country runner Tanner Newkirk, who cruised to a win at this year’s city boys meet with a time of 15:31, winning by over half a minute over second place. Tanner has racked up several wins this season, and we discussed his goals for the year, what it’s like to know you’re in store for a good time and what his future in the sport could hold.