Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 10/21/20
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
This week’s female athlete of the week is Washburn Rural’s Brooklyn DeLeye, a sophomore volleyball player who is in the midst of her second-straight phenomenal year. After racking up over 500 kills a year ago en route to being named all-state, Brooklyn is leading the way for the top-five ranked Junior Blues again in her second year with the program. We spoke to Brooklyn about her development from her freshman to sophomore years, her unique relationship with coach Kevin Bordewick, her busy sports schedule and more.
Our male athlete of the week is senior Johnny Jasso from Shawnee Heights soccer, one of the top scorers in the city this year. Johnny has racked up 14 goals so far this season, which is second among the Topeka schools this season, including a pair of scores in the T-Birds’ 4-1 win over Hayden last week. The former all-state pick talked about putting together another strong season, what the rest of the year will look like, his soccer future and more.