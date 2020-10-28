Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 10/28/20
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
Our female athlete of the week this week is Jayden Brandt, a senior for Seaman volleyball. Jayden and an excellent senior class helped lead the Vikings back to the state tournament this year after coming up just short a year ago. After a year filled with impressive performances and big stat lines, we talked to Jayden about becoming a bigger leader on the court, her biggest accomplishments this season, a new sport she’s taking on in college and more.
This week’s male athlete of the week is Jackson Esquibel, a freshman cross country runner for Shawnee Heights. Jackson finished second in the 5A regional meet last Saturday and qualified for the state meet this coming weekend. He helped propel the Thunderbirds to their first team state qualification in five years. Jackson spoke with us about his competitive drive, how to prepare for a big event and what his goals are for state on Saturday.