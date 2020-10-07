Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 10/7/20
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
Our female athlete of the week is Camryn Turner, a senior volleyball player from Seaman who is in the midst of another sensational year for the Vikings. So far this season, Turner has racked up 217 kills, 195 assists, 24 blocks and 178 digs, and this past week she helped lead Seaman to a win over the No. 1 team in class 6A, Washburn Rural. After this season Camryn, who is also a former basketball standout for Seaman, will play college volleyball at the University of Kansas. We spoke to Camryn about this season, taking over a leadership role with the team and more.
Topeka High junior running back and linebacker Tylan Alejos is our male athlete of the week after he posted huge numbers this past Friday. In a win over Highland Park, the first of the year for the Trojans, Tylan rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns on just 22 carries, and he also returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score. For the season, he has 329 rushing yards and nearly 10 yards per rush in just two games. Tylan spoke with us about the late start to the season for Topeka High, his goals for the year and more.