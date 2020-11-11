Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 11/11/20
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
This week, we’re featuring a pair of boys soccer players who starred for teams that reached their respective state tournaments.
First up is David Skinner from Shawnee Heights, a junior who helped lead the Thunderbirds to a third-place finish in the 5A state tournament and a 14-5-1 record for the year as part of his first-team all-league campaign. We talked to David about his accomplishments this year, the bigger role he had to take on for the T-Birds this year, reaching the state tournament and more:
Next, we spoke with Ethan Hensyel, a senior from Washburn Rural. Ethan helped lead the Junior Blues to 16 wins and a state tournament berth in 6A this season, racking up 23 goals in the process, the second most in a single season in team history. Ethan talked to us about his season, the strength of the Junior Blues roster, his future plans and more: