Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 11/4/20
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
This week’s female athlete of the week is Taylor Russell, a sophomore for Washburn Rural volleyball. The Lady Blues finished another deep postseason run last week, coming in third place at the class 6A state tournament this season. Taylor was one of the key players for Washburn Rural during both the regular season and postseason, and we spoke with her about her sophomore campaign, her strengths as a player, her beach volleyball experience and more.
Our male athlete of the week is junior Landon McEwan from Washburn Rural football. The Junior Blues picked up a road win to open the playoffs last Friday against Wichita West, and Landon was one of the game’s most important players, recording a pair of interceptions and a blocked kick. Landon spoke with us about his senior season, his expectations for the rest of the playoffs and more.