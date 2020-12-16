Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 12/16/20
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
This week, we’re featuring a standout athlete for a brand-new program and a high scorer from the opening week of the basketball season.
Our feamle athlete of the week is Rylee Murray, a junior for the Seaman girls wrestling team, which is in the midst of its first full season as a program. Rylee is off to a 5-1 start through the first three meets of the Seaman, and she’s taken on a leadership role for the Vikings. We spoke to Rylee about how she got interested in wrestling, what it’s like being a member of a new team, what’s in store for her athletic future and more.
This week’s male athlete of the week is senior Isiah Johnson from Shawnee Heights basketball, who posted 32 points last week in a win over Tonganoxie, including 22 in the second half. It was an efficient night, too, with Isiah making 10 field goals and going 7-of-8 from the line in the Thunderbirds’ opener. Isiah spoke to us about getting in a zone on opening night, his goals for this season, looking ahead to a possible college basketball future and more.