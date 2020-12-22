Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 12/22/20
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
For our final athletes of the week for the 2020 calendar year, we’re featuring a pair of basketball standouts who have been red-hot to close December.
Our female athlete of the week is Hayden junior Carly Stuke, who’s great start to the season has helped get the Lady Wildcats out to a 3-2 start to the season. Carly is averaging 17.5 points per game over her last two, including 20 points against Junction City and 15 in a one-point win over Seaman. We spoke with Carly about what’s been working so well for her offensive game, what this season’s expectations are for the Wildcats and much more.
This week’s male athlete of the week is Tre Alexander from Topeka West, who is off to a strong start in his senior season, to say the least. An all-city performer a year ago, Tre is averaging 28.8 points per game this season along with 7.8 rebounds a night, highlighted by a 30-point effort on 11-14 shooting recently against Manhattan. We talked with Tre about his explosive start to the season, what’s next for the Chargers, his future plans and more.
Click here to listen to our interview with Tre.