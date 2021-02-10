Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 2/10/21
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
Our male athlete of the week is senior Clayton Stephenson from Hayden wrestling. This past week Clayton was one of two Hayden wrestlers who picked up 4A district titles, earning his at the 220-pound classification. We spoke with Clayton about knocking off two top seeds at last week’s event, his view on his team’s performance, what’s coming the rest of this season and more.