Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 2/24/21
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
With the state tournament coming up this weekend, wrestling is our focal point this week.
This week’s female athlete of the week is Dajia Anderson, a senior from Washburn Rural. A key member of last year’s state championship team, Dajia is in the midst of another great season, currently at 27-4 on the season. We spoke with Dajia about her senior season, how she got into wrestling, what’s to come at state this week and much more.
Our male athlete of the week is junior Preston Hartman from Shawnee Heights. One of the top competitors this year for the storied Shawnee Heights wrestling program, Preston is 35-6 this season following sub-state, where he finished second at 182 pounds. Preston joined us to talk about his season, his big-match mindset, his expectations for the state tournament and more.