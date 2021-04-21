Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 4/21/21
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
Two impressive seniors are our Athletes of the Week this time around.
Our female athlete of the week is Zoe Caryl, a softball player for Topeka High. Zoe is committed to play college softball at Illinois, and she has been crushing the ball this season, hitting .705 coming into the week and helping to lead the Trojans to a historic 12-0 start to their season. We spoke to Zoe about her season so far, what she wants to see Topeka high accomplish, why she chose Illinois and more.
This week’s male athlete of the week is Alex Sherer, a Rossville student who is competing for Hayden this season as part of a co-op program. Alex has been dominating in his first season of high school competition, including a 6-0 run at the Topeka West invitational last week. Our conversation with Alex includes his unique playing situation, what it’s like to be part of a team, his postseason expectations and more.