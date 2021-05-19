Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 5/19/21
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
We’re featuring a pair of sophomores this week who have already made a major mark on the postseason.
Our female athlete of the week is Makenna Pritchard from Washburn Rural swimming. At the Centennial League swim meet this past week Makenna came away with two gold medals, winning the individual 100-freestyle and the 200-free relay en route to another team title for the Junior Blues. We spoke with Makenna about the league swimming event, her recent success and much more.
This week’s male athlete of the week is golfer Alex Valdivia from Shawnee Heights, who followed up a second-place finish at the United Kansas Conference tournament with an individual title at regionals last weekend. He shot one under par for a two-stroke win at the event. Alex spoke to us about his title this weekend, how his game has progressed this season and more.