Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 9/15/20
It’s time for the first edition of the Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week for the 2020-21 academic year.
We thank Wendy’s for their support of local high school athletes, their success and their stories, which we get to promote for you.
This week’s athletes are two standout sophomore cross country runners, both of whom won their respective races at this past weekend’s Joe Schrag Invitiational. Our female athlete is Madeline Carter from Washburn Rural, an all-city pick as a freshman who is off to a great start in her sophomore campaign. She won the Joe Schrag Invitational with a time of 20:12. Madeline spoke about her impressive win this Saturday, her goals for the year and what it’s been like training for cross country during a pandemic.
Our male athlete of the week is Lenny Njoroge from Topeka West, who’s winning time this past week was 16:46. Lenny has a lot on his plate during the fall, as he is a standout in both cross country and in soccer. He spoke with us about his most recent win, being a two-sport athlete during the same season and his transition from Kenya to the United States over the past few years.