Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 9/22/20
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
Our female athlete of the week is Lorraine De La Isla, a sophomore tennis player from Topeka High. Lorraine has been a hot streak recently, winning the individual title at last week’s Topeka High Invitational with a 4-0 record, then winning 8-3 in singles competition and 8-2 in doubles on Monday versus Shawnee Heights and Topeka West, respectively. As a team, Topeka High also won its invitational competition last week.
Hayden senior football player Desmond Purnell is our male athlete of the week after a fantastic performance against Manhattan last Friday. He rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries, including a 79-yard score. He also caught a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion. He now has 10 total touchdowns on the season and has helped lead Hayden to a 2-1 record to start the year.