Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – 9/30/20
WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
Our female athlete of the week is Shelby Wichman, one of the top tennis players in the city from Washburn Rural. For the second year in a row Sheriden is the city No. 1 singles tennis champion after fighting through the city meet last Thursday. She won the final match of the event by a margin of 8-2, and Washburn Rural took home third place in the event. We spoke with Sheriden about her city title, what winning this year was like compared to last year, what her tennis future may hold and more.
Seaman senior quarterback Reid Cowan from Seaman, who is coming off of a big game with five total touchdowns accounted for against Topeka West. Reid is a big reason why the Vikings are off to a 3-1 start, thanks to his 642 yards passing, 177 yards rushing and nine total touchdowns through four weeks. Reid talked to us about a wide range of topics, including his hot start, his goals for the rest of the season and how to prepare an offense during a shortened offseason.