Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week: Alex Valdivia and Makinsey Jones

Our Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week hail from Topeka West and Shawnee Heights High School this week.
Boys Athlete of the week: Alex Valdivia, Junior, Golfer at Shawnee Heights.
Alex won the the United Kansas Conference League Tournament on April 11th after shooting a 1 under par 69 at Lake Shawnee here in Topeka. Then on Monday, April 18th week took 6th in a loaded tournament in KC at Brookridge Country Club. Last year he took 6th at the State Golf tournament as a sophomore Alex is gearing up for a tournament in Merdian at Village greens today on the 20th. Hear from Alex as he recaps his last two weeks on the links.
Girls Athlete of the Week: Makinsey Jones, Junior, Jumper at Topeka West.
Makinsey took home double gold at the very difficult Manhattan Invitational track meet this past Friday on April 15th. She won the high jump with a clearance of 5 foot 4 inches, which ties a personal best for her. She also won the triple jump with a leap of of 34 feet 7 inches, which is a new personal best for the junior. Both of those jumps lead the Shawnee county track and field honor roll this year. Hear from Makinsey as she tries to achieve her goal of breaking the school record in the high jump.