Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – April 6, 2022

Our female athlete of the week is Emmerson Cope, a junior for Washburn Rural softball. A 6A All-State player a season ago, Emmerson is coming off a memorable performance against Hayden last week in which she threw a perfect game and hit a walk-off home run in the same game. We spoke to Emmerson about that, her year-round softball season and more.
Tre Richardson is our male athlete of the week, a standout junior for both Highland Park baseball and track. Along with a hot start to the baseball season, Tre racked up three first-place finishes at the Jerry Beardsley invitational last week. Tre joined us to speak about playing four sports a year, how he prepares for two sports at once, his future in football and more.
