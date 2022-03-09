Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – March 8, 2021

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
Our female athlete of the week is senior bowler Makenzie Millard from Seaman, a senior who ended up with a career-best second-place finish at 5A-1A state bowling, helping propel the Lady Vikes to a state championship. Makenzie spoke to us about her senior season, the elation of reaching the summit in her final meet, her bowling future and more.
Click here to hear our interview with Seaman bowling’s Makenzie Millard
The Washburn Rural boys wrestling team is our selection for our male athletes of the week, following their second consecutive 6A state championship and their first under first-year head coach Josh Hogan. A Washburn Rural alumnus, Josh joined us this week to discuss taking over the head coaching job this season, how his group overcame adversity and the lasting images of their championship season.
Click here to hear our interview with Washburn Rural boys wrestling coach Josh Hogan