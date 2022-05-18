Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – May 18, 2022

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
This week’s athletes of the week are brothers Ian and Miles Cusick, juniors on the Topeka West boys tennis team and 5A state champions in No. 1 doubles this season. A year after finishing ninth in state, the Cusicks cruised through the postseason en route to the title, including a win over an opposing that had already beaten them at the start of the season. Ian and Miles spoke to us about what it means to win a state championship with your brother, the quest to win another title and more.
Click below to view our conversation with Ian and Miles Cusick: