Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – May 5, 2022

This week’s female athlete of the week is Haley Carpenter, a junior midfielder for Topeka High soccer. The Trojans have now won five games in a row, and this week Haley was the hero in a win over Shawnee Heights, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Shawnee Heights. Haley spoke with us about her big game, what’s been clicking so well for Topeka High lately and more.
Click here to hear our interview with Topeka High’s Haley Carpenter.
Our male athlete of the week is Seaman baseball’s Mason McConnaughey, a senior pitcher who last week pitched back-to-back no-hitters, one in a complete game and one in a three-inning (run rule) game. Mason has his eyes set on a deep postseason run for the Vikings this year, and we spoke to him about the no-hitters, his commitment to Cloud County Community College for baseball and more.
Click here to hear our interview with Seaman’s Mason McConnaughey.