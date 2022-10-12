Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Oct. 12, 2022

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.

Every week, we talk with standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.

Our female athlete of the week is junior golfer Hannah Reynoldson from Hayden. Hannah shot an 88 and finished ninth at regionals last week, leading the way as the Lady Wildcats earned a berth in next week’s 4A state tournament. We spoke to Hannah about her performance at regionals, how she grew to love golf and what her goals are for state.

This week’s male athlete of the week is Max Huston, the sophomore starting quarterback for Seaman football. In a win over Leavenworth last week, Max threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns, plus another three scores on the ground. Max spoke with us about his effort in last Friday’s win, what he’s looking forward to in the postseason and how he’s stepped up in his first year as a starter.