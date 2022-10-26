Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Oct. 26, 2022

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.

Every week, we talk with standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.

Our featured athletes this week are junior Lauren Sandstrom and sophomore Emily Sheetz from Hayden tennis, the Class 4A state champions in doubles tennis. Lauren and Emily capped off their 34-4 season with a title win over a pair from Trinity Catholic last week in Prairie Village. We spoke to the champs about what it was like to win the state crown, what they worked on after finishing 7th in state last season and much more.

