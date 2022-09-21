Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Sept. 21, 2022

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.

Every week, we talk with standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.

Our female athlete of the week is Washburn Rural sophomore cross country standout Payton Fink. Payton was the top city finisher at last weekend’s Baldwin Invitational and also finished second overall at this month’s Tim Nixon Invitational in Liberty, Missouri. We spoke to Payton about great start to the year, what she worked on this offseason and what goals she still has left to accomplish.

This week’s featured male athlete is Lenn Njoroge, a senior cross country runner from Topeka West. After missing all of last season Lenny has been tearing it up it 2022 with three top-two finishes and two outright wins so far. Lenny joined us to talk about that pair of victories, what it was like recovering from injury last year and what how he wants to wrap up his senior season.

Click here for our conversation with Lenny Njoroge