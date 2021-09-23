Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Sept. 22, 2021

WIBW and Wendy’s are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.
Every week, we talk with two standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Wendy’s for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.
We’re heading to the golf course and gridiron for to talk with two stars this week.
Our female athlete of the week is Lois Deeter, a junior from Seaman golf. Following an impressive freshman campaign and a year away from the program last year, Lois has been lighting in up in 2021, with two wins in her first three tournaments of the season. That includes a city individual title last week, and we talked with Lois all about her impressive junior season so far.
This week’s male athlete of the week is Tylan Alejos, a standout running back from Topeka High football. Through three games this season Tylan has already rushed for over 400 yards, and last week in the Trojan’s first win of the season against Emporia he racked up 223 yards, three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. Tylan spoke with us about what’s been clicking so well for him in his senior season.