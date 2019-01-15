Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 1/14/19

The high school athletic season is in full swing and each week we choose a male and female standout as our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior wrestler Preston Williams and Seaman senior bowler Brooke Prescott.

Williams took home first place in the 195-pound weight division at the Newton Tournament of Champions with an 18-10 major decision over Wichita Bishop Carroll’s Brady Bockover, becoming one of two Junior Blues on the day to place first at the event. He is the top ranked wrestler in his weight class in Class 6A. Williams also had a terrific fall on the gridiron for the Junior Blues, earning All-City Top 11 honors. He will play football at Washburn. We spoke to Preston about winning a high-scoring championship match, his motivation in his final wrestling season, why he chose Washburn to play college football, and more.

Prescott had an impressive individual showing at last weekend’s Free State Invitational, bowling a 648 series to finish fourth individually and posting the best game of the day with a 264 in her second game. She also helped the Lady Vikes roll their way to victory in the event, finishing second as a team before the Baker bracket finals and then defeating Washburn Rural in the championship Baker match. We spoke to Brooke about how she learned to bowl, the keys to her becoming more successful in the sport, her previous athletic exploits in a different sport, and more.