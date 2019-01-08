Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 1/7/19

The high school athletic season is in full swing and each week we choose a male and female standout as our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week.

This week we salute Seaman senior basketball player Trey Duffey and Seaman junior basketball player Chloe Carter.

Duffey is the current city leader in scoring average, putting up 23.3 points per game for the 5-1 Vikings. The 6’5″ senior was an All-City first team selection last year and has built upon that performance with several big games already this year, including a 27-point effort in a win at Emporia last Friday. We spoke to Trey about being ‘in the zone’ as a scorer, being a senior leader, his future aspirations on and off the court, and more.

Carter has been a mainstay in the Lady Vikes lineup all three of her years at Seaman and is currently leading the team in scoring with 13.5 points per game. She scored 12 points in last Friday’s win at Emporia that was Seaman’s fourth straight victory. We spoke to Chloe about her changing role on the court, her inspiration in sports, her dream pickup game teammates, and more.