Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 10/1/18

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Hayden sophomore football player Trey Pivarnik and Shawnee Heights junior cross country runner Kylie Phillips.

Pivarnik made a major impact on both sides of the ball as Hayden improved to 3-2 with a dominant 30-7 win over Jeff West in 4A district play. On offense, Pivarnik, who has become one of the team’s top receiving targets, caught five passes for 90 yards. Defensively, the starting linebacker fell on a loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Pivarnik is in his first year as a starter for the Wildcats. We spoke to Trey about playing and starting both ways, the people who influence and motivate him, and more.

Phillips goes into this weekend’s regional cross country meets in fine form. She placed second, which was tops among all city runners, in Saturday’s Seaman invitational, and set a new personal best with a time of 20:13.6. She led the Thunderbird girls to a third-place finish as a team as well. We spoke to Kylie about how she got into running, the secret to improving in each race, and more.