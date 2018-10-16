Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 10/15/18

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior soccer player Easton Weber and Hayden senior tennis player Brooklyn Hunter.

Weber is a captain for a team that wrapped up at least a share of its 24th consecutive Centennial League championship last week. The Junior Blues are 13-1-1 entering this week’s action, with their only loss coming to Mount Carmel of Illinois in the championship match of the Go 4 The Goal Classic in Burlington, Iowa. Weber, a forward, has tallied 15 goals and 12 assists in his team’s first 15 games, including a hat trick in a win over Hayden. We talked to Easton about the tradition of soccer success at Washburn Rural, being a team captain, switching to a new position this season, and more.

Hunter has been in a class by herself since the first time she took to a tennis court in high school competition, and on Monday she became only the third girl in state history, and first in Class 4A, to win four individual state championships. She wrapped up her illustrious high school tennis career with a 78-2 record after winning 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match. Hunter has also played an integral role in two straight state volleyball championships for Hayden and is an All-City basketball player. She will play tennis collegiately at Nebraska-Kearney. We spoke to Brooklyn about making history, choosing a sport to play in college, and more.