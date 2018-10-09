Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 10/2/18

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural junior cross country runner Caleb Wright and Seaman sophomore volleyball player Camryn Turner.

Wright took home the city’s individual cross country championship last Saturday, crossing the finish line in a time of 16:45.1 to win by over ten seconds over teammate Rylan Brown. Those performances, along with three other top-ten finishes by the Junior Blues, led Rural to their twelfth consecutive city team championship. It’s the second straight top-five finish at city for Wright, who was fourth as a sophomore. We talked to Caleb about the conditions for Saturday’s race, his race strategy, what motivates him to improve, and more.

Turner is a two-year starter for a Lady Vike volleyball team that is 20-8 and ranked fifth in the latest Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association Class 5A rankings. She was last season’s Centennial League Newcomer of the Year and has helped Seaman win more matches already this season than they did all of last season. Turner was also the league’s Newcomer of the Year in basketball as a freshman and first-team All-League in both sports. We talked to Camryn about which sport she loves the most, how she prepares for a match, and more.