Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 10/22/18

The high school athletic season is in full swing and each week we choose a male and female standout as our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week.

This week we salute Topeka High junior football and soccer player Gregorio Leonardo and the Hayden girls golf team.

Leonardo is an exchange student from Italy who has made a major impact in two different sports for the Trojans this fall. He’s no stranger to soccer, where he has been one of the most influential players for that squad as they begin regional play this week. But it’s his excellence on the gridiron that has been a revelation. Leonardo had never played football before being convinced to try out as a place-kicker for the Trojans this season. All he’s done is convert every one of his 42 extra point tries and made three field goals, including a game-winner at Emporia.

An interview with Leonardo will be posted in this space on Wednesday.

The Hayden girls golf team repeated as state champions in Class 4A, besting Andale by 13 strokes at Carey Park in Hutchinson last Tuesday. Senior Caroline Setter, the city and league champion, finished in fourth place individually, while fellow senior Kayte Vausbinder placed fifth. Senior Sarah Carson finished in a tie for tenth and sophomore Jensen Heideman ended up in a thirteenth-place tie. We spoke to Hayden head girls golf coach Dan Key about his team’s hunger to repeat, how they passed the time during the weather delay before the tournament began, and more.