Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 12/10/18

The high school athletic season is in full swing and each week we choose a male and female standout as our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week.

This week we salute Topeka High junior wrestler Matthew Cutshall and freshman basketball player NiJaree Canady.

Cutshall took home first place with three dominant pinfall victories in the 145-pound weight class in Saturday’s Melvin Douglas Invitational at Highland Park. His efforts, along with seven of his teammates finishing in second place in their classes, helped the Trojans win the team title. Cutshall is 8-1 on the season so far. We talked to Matthew about the program’s early improvement under a new coach, having an older brother who was also a standout athlete, his mental preparation for matches, and more.

Canady is averaging 23 points per game to lead the way for a Lady Trojans team that has burst onto the scene with a 3-0 start in the 2018-19 season. That start includes wins over Lawrence, Schlagle, and Junction City. Canady scored 28 points in the road win at Schlagle and 27 in her Dungeon debut against the Lady Blue Jays on Friday. We talked to NiJaree – NiJa for short – about her basketball background, the excitement of her team’s hot start, her dream teammates in a game of three-on-three, and more.