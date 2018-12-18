Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 12/17/18

The high school athletic season is in full swing and each week we choose a male and female standout as our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior basketball players Savian Edwards and Carly Bachelor.

Edwards has been a steady hand at point guard for the 5-0 Junior Blues, who are ranked fifth in 6A by the KBCA. He has scored in double figures in all five games, including a 21-point performance to lead his team in their 60-39 win over #9 Topeka High on Friday night. Edwards is averaging 14 points per game thus far this season. We talked to Savian about the growth in his game, their big win over the Trojans, his dream three-on-three teammates, and more.

Bachelor, the two-time reigning city Player of the Year, seems poised to add more hardware to her mantle this season. She’s averaging a double-double for the 5-0 and second-ranked Lady Junior Blues. Bachelor scored 21 points in a 49-46 win over #7 Topeka High last Friday night, including the game-winning basket with 3.5 seconds left. Bachelor will play college basketball at Creighton. We talked to Carly about her college choice, making a game-winning shot, her experience as a three-sport athlete, and more.