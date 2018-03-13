Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 3-12-18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute the state champion Hayden boys basketball team.

The Wildcats took home the Class 4A-II championship, their eighth in program history, with a 65-57 win over Holcomb on Saturday in Emporia. The sixth-seeded Wildcats ended up having to beat the top three seeds in the state tournament, toppling Marysville in the first round and Andale in the semifinals before avenging a semifinal loss to the Longhorns from last season in the title game. Junior Zach Harvey erupted for 34 points in the championship game to lead the way for the Wildcats. Hayden was led by Harvey, his fellow junior Levi Braun, and a strong senior class that included starters DeShawn Hanika, Jett Canfield, and Hayden Federico plus reserves Zach Tetuan, Austin Crow and Garrett Muller. The Wildcats finished 18-7 and 9-4 in the Centennial League, blitzing their way through their sub-state and racking up three tough wins at White Auditorium to claim the school’s third team state title in the 2017-18 academic year, joining the volleyball team and the girls golf team.

We spoke to the team’s head coach, Torrey Head, about their mission to win a title, their tough road through the bracket, the injury hurdles they surmounted throughout the season, and more.