Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 4-16-18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute two student-athletes from Seaman: senior baseball player Jackson Cobb and senior softball player Lauren Mills.

Cobb is one of the top baseball prospects in the state of Kansas and has been a stalwart behind the plate for the Vikings throughout his career. He was an All-State selection as a sophomore and battled through injury to earn All-City honors last season. On the basketball court, Cobb helped to lead the Vikings to their first state tournament appearance in ten years as the starting center for the team this winter. Cobb will play college baseball at Kansas. We spoke to Jackson about preparing for baseball during the basketball season, the catcher he gets compared to, his favorite part of playing a demanding position on the diamond, and much more.

Mills is the reigning city and Centennial League player of the year and one of the most feared home-run hitters in the state. She blasted 16 long-balls last year and has five through her team’s first six games in 2018. Mills is also one of the top pitchers for the Vikings, who were state champions in Mills’ sophomore season and reached the state tournament in 2017 as well. Mills is committed to play softball at Wichita State. We spoke to Lauren about her team’s early success, why she chose to be a Shocker, the first home run she ever hit, and much more.