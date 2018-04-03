Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 4-2-18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior pole vaulter Zac Chandler and Seaman junior thrower Taylor Russell.

Chandler wasted no time in his senior season etching his name in the Rural record books. His jump of 15 feet, one inch at the Jerry Beardslee Invitational at Rural last Thursday not only won the meet but broke a 24 year-old school record of 15 feet even. Chandler finished fourth in class 6A in the pole vault at state last year. He will jump collegiately at Washburn. We spoke to Zac about breaking the record, how he came to love the pole vault, how he made his college choice, and more.

Russell opened her season in style, winning both the shot put and the discus at the Jerry Beardslee Invitational at Washburn Rural last Thursday. She hurled the discus 102 feet, four inches and heaved the shot 35 feet, 11 inches. Russell was a state qualifier at Shawnee Heights as a freshman and competed for Royal Valley in her sophomore season. In her first year at Seaman, she played basketball prior to this track season. We spoke to Taylor about throwing in the cold, which throwing event she’s most comfortable with, her first year with the Seaman program, and more.