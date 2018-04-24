Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 4-23-18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior golfer Parker Beal and Washburn Rural sophomore softball player Kasey Hamilton.

Beal added another tournament championship to his stellar career resume with a first-place finish at the city championship and Topeka West Invitational on Monday at Topeka Country Club. His 27-hole score of 112 was good for a two-shot victory and also helped the Junior Blues to the team title. It’s the first city championship for Beal, who won the individual 6A state championship as a sophomore in 2015. We spoke to Parker about his winning round, the importance of the mental game of golf, the impending end of his competitive golf career, his dream foursome, and more.

Hamilton had a huge week last week for the Junior Blues, who have started 10-1 in 2018. In a double-header sweep of Emporia last Tuesday, she earned a win in the circle in the first game and blasted a grand slam in the second game. Then, on Friday against Manhattan, Hamilton hurled a no-hitter in the first game and then came in in relief to earn the win in the second game as the Junior Blues swept again. Hamilton has committed to play college softball at Valparaiso. We spoke to Kasey about what she loves about softball, making an early college choice, what she was thinking about during her no-hitter, and more.