Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 4-30-18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior tennis player Max Cassidy and Shawnee Heights senior softball player Kayleigh Bayless.

Cassidy successfully defended his city #1 singles championship last week as he defeated Trey Duffey of Seaman 8-1 in the championship match. The feat was made all the more impressive by the fact that Cassidy has been limited by an ankle injury this season and has played doubles rather than singles as a result. Back into doubles competition at the Centennial League championships on Monday, he and his partner Jacek Holroyd finished second. We spoke to Max about overcoming his injury, learning to succeed as a doubles team, his college choice, and more.

Bayless is one of the leading hitters for a Thunderbird softball team that has seemingly forgotten how to lose. They ran the table in winning the 5A state championship last year and have sprinted to a 14-0 start this season. Bayless is hitting .476 with 23 runs batted in. She is committed to play college softball at MidAmerica Nazerene. We spoke to Kayleigh about how she started playing softball, if this team can be better than last year’s state champs, and more.