Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 4-9-18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Shawnee Heights senior jumper Michael Hoffer and Topeka High junior diver Alyssa Morrell.

Hoffer has already produced one of the great track and field careers in city history, and he’s not finished yet. He is a two-time Class 5A champion in the high jump and has cleared seven feet in the event. Last week, at the Lansing Invitational, he set a school record in the long jump with a leap of 23-feet-8. He finished in first place in both the long jump and the high jump at that event. Hoffer has committed to Nebraska to continue his track and field career. We talked to Michael about his record-setting feats, being a ‘short’ long jumper, why he’s excited to be a Husker, and more.

Morrell has only been diving since she entered high school but has quickly become the best in the city, reaching the 6A state tournament each of the last two seasons and winning the city meet last year. She’s off to another great start this season, taking first place at last week’s Topeka High Invitational. We spoke with Alyssa about her background in gymnastics, how much she has improved in such a short time, her state meet experience, and more.