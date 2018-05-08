Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 5-7-18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Shawnee Heights senior baseball player Peyton Carson and Washburn Rural sophomore swimmer Kavanagh Larson.

Carson is the ace of the pitching staff for the Centennial League champion Thunderbirds. In 32 innings this season entering Tuesday, Carson is 6-0 with a miniscule 0.21 ERA and 43 strikeouts. The 6’4″ lefthander hurled four no-hit innings in a win over Seaman in his most recent outing. He has signed to play college baseball at Missouri State. We spoke to Peyton about his pitching philosophy, embracing the big-game pressure, who his favorite current major league pitchers are, and more.

Larson was a double individual champion and also swam on two first-place relay teams at the city meet last week, helping Rural claim their sixteenth city championship in a row. She took first in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle, was the first leg on the 200 medley relay and swam third on the winning 400 freestyle relay team. She was named first-team All-City for her efforts. We spoke to Kavanagh about improving her strokes for the individual medley, being part of Washburn Rural’s swimming tradition, having an older sister in the sport, and more.