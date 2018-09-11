Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 9/10/18

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior football player Jordan White and Hayden senior volleyball player Maesey Meier.

White has led two fourth-quarter comebacks in the first two games of the season for the Junior Blues as their starting quarterback. Last Friday, White rushed for two touchdowns and also intercepted a pass on defense to help secure his team’s 34-24 win over Junction City. He has passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 199 yards and four scores thus far this season. White is also an All-City and All-League basketball player for the Junior Blues. We spoke to Jordan about being calm in clutch situations, choosing a sport to play in college, his future aspirations away from sports, and more.

Meier has been a three-year varsity player for the Lady Wildcats and has helped them to two state championships in the last two seasons. She plays the middle blocker position for the Wildcats, who are off to a 7-3 start and are ranked number one in class 4A. We spoke to Maesey about being on a top-ranked team, how she came to love volleyball, her passion away from the court, and more.