Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 9/17/18

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Shawnee Heights junior soccer player Kaden Kennard and Hayden senior golfer Caroline Setter.

Kennard scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over Topeka High last week, bringing his total to five on the season. The center back is a set piece specialist for the Thunderbirds, who moved to 6-1-0 on the season with a 4-3 victory over Leavenworth in double overtime on Tuesday afternoon. We spoke to Kaden about his passion for the sport, his favorite Premier League team, his goals for self-improvement this season, and more.

Setter, the reigning Class 4A state golf champion, added another title to her resume on Monday when she fired a 76 to win the city championship for 2018. The senior also helped Hayden to a team state championship last season. We spoke to Caroline about being a defending state champ, where she will play her college golf, the best advice she has been given, and more.